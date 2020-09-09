Fireworks Are BACK Head Downtown Saturday Night: Presented by Great Southern Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series is back this Saturday, September 12 at 9:30 p.m. in the skies over Hammons Field!

Although the ballpark will not be open, fans can park in the downtown area to watch the show. This is the second-to-last of the Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Shows--with AM Pyrotechnics firing them off in the same area as they would during Cardinals games--so if you haven't experienced a show yet this summer, you're running out of time!

Fans can #FlyTogether to enjoy the full Music and Fireworks Experience by tuning their car radios or smartphone apps to any of the following Midwest Family Broadcasting Stations to enjoy the accompanying soundtrack: 104.7 The Cave, 92.9 The Beat, 105.1 The Bull or Q102.1.

We will announce the date for the Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series finale soon. All shows will be brought to life by a radio soundtrack thanks to Midwest Family Broadcasting. Follow the Cardinals on social media and keep an eye on SpringfieldCardinals.com for future dates.

