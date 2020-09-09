Cardinals, Missouri Lottery Name August Teacher of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are proud to announce Janice Smith of Williams Elementary in Springfield as our August Teacher of the Month.

Janice's immeasurable impact on her students as a kindergarten teacher places them on a path towards future success in and out of the classroom. From resources ranging from nourishment to encouragement and so much more, Janice ensures all of her students have the tools they need for success, even providing supplemental food, snacks and clothes to her students in need.

To show gratitude for their important contributions to the Southwest Missouri community, Janice and each future Teacher of the Month will receive one 2021 Luxury Suite Rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people, one Ceremonial First Pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals Caps, all made possible by Missouri Lottery.

Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, is an opportunity for the Southwest Missouri community to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.

One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. In fact, since Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 BILLION for the state and public education.

To learn more about the Teacher of the Month award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, or to nominate a September Teacher of the Month, you can visit springfieldcardinals.com/molotteryteachers today.

