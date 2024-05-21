FireWolves Impress in First Ever NLL Finals Appearance: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

The Albany FireWolves made a historic run to the 2024 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals that was fueled by big performances by players up and down the roster. They would ultimately fall to the Buffalo Bandits, but they put up a valiant effort to keep both games close. Let's take our last look of the season at the key numbers that fueled the FireWolves during the NLL Finals.

1st NLL Finals Appearance In FireWolves History

There were a lot of firsts for the FireWolves organization this season and no accomplishment was greater than advancing through the playoffs to reach the NLL Finals for the first time since the team moved to Albany in 2021. The FireWolves shocked the lacrosse world and made the Capital Region take notice that there is a great lacrosse team right in their backyard. MVP Arena was the loudest and fullest it's ever been for a FireWolves game during Game 1 of the NLL Finals. There is a bright future ahead for the FireWolves in the years to come.

32 Playoff Points For Alex Simmons

Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons put an exclamation point on his incredible rookie season with his record setting playoff performance. His 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) is the most by a rookie in the postseason in NLL history as he passed John Tavares who held the previous record with 24 points. Simmons' 128 total points combined from the regular season and playoffs is the most by a rookie in NLL history.

5 Goals In Game 2 Career High For Sam Firth

When the FireWolves needed a boost in the biggest game of the season, Sam Firth stepped up big to keep his team within striking distance in Game 2 of the NLL Finals. Firth had the hot hand as his 5 goals allowed Albany to keep the game close as Buffalo went on big scoring runs. It was a career high for Firth who had a career year with the FireWolves in his third NLL season.

61% Faceoff Win Percentage By Joe Nardella

Possessions are so important in the big moments like the NLL Finals and Joe Nardella did everything he could to help give the FireWolves as many chances to score as possible. Nardella won 34 out of 55 faceoffs taken in two games for a 61% win percentage that allowed Albany to make big runs of their own and keep the games close.

The historic turnaround season for the FireWolves didn't end the way they wanted, but there is much for the youngest team in the NLL to be proud of. FireWolves fans can look forward to more young talent joining the roster and a team that now has the experience to fight for the opportunity to return to the NLL Finals in 2025.

