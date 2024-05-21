Albany FireWolves Student-Athletes of the Week Presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany: Week of May 13

May 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name the High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany from the week of May 13. These two student-athletes have shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

These student-athletes will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an Albany FireWolves game during the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

The Albany FireWolves Student-Athletes of the Week from the Week of May 13 are Patrick Donnelly from Columbia High School and Carli O'Hara from Cohoes High School.

Patrick Donnelly - Columbia High School - Senior - Boy's Lacrosse

Patrick is an honor roll student and currently has an overall average of 90%. He's a member of Science National Honor Society, German National Honor Society. During high school, he has volunteered with the Faith Formation program at St Mary's Clinton Heights, worked as a Camp Counselor at EG Town Camp, works at 16 Handles after practice and on weekends and received the EG spotlight on youth award this past March. Columbia Kicks Cancer raised $91,700 which is the record for Capital Region. He (and his 2 co-candidates) earned the title of student visionary of the year 2024. Pat is a varsity short stick defensive midfielder that also helps run youth lacrosse clinics in East Greenbush.

Carli O'Hara - Cohoes - Senior - Girl's Lacrosse

Carli is an outstanding player, student and community member. She carries a 4.0 avg and will be attending Syracuse University in the fall. She participates in many clubs and is very active in her community. As an athlete, she has been a captain and is active as a motivator and facilitator to the team while also being team MVP leading in goals scored and assists. She has been the key contributor to the lacrosse program's success. She also plays soccer and basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Class of 2024 at Cohoes High School, helped start Real Kids Wear Pink to raise money for cancer awareness, and was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All American in 2023.

Congratulations to Patrick and Carli! The FireWolves wish them continued success in the classroom and on the field this spring sports season. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school spring sports season.

Past Winners:

Week of March 18

Marcus Robinson - Mechanicville High School

Josie Bullock - Shenendehowa High School

Week of March 25

Matthew Soden - Waterford-Halfmoon High School

Eniola Elefontuyi - Niskayuna High School

Week of April 1

Dillon Licht - Niskayuna High School

Hannah Crowther - Mohonasen High School

Week of April 8

Logan Linn - Shenendehowa High School

Mia Taylor - Colonie Central High School

Week of April 15

Bryce Morin - Bethlehem High School

Isabelle Miller - Greenwich High School

Week of April 22

Tanner Williams - Niskayuna High School

Zoe Gravina - Albany High School

Week of April 29

Samuel Dixson - Greenwich High School

Tia Jack - Scotia-Glenville High School

For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves ticket hotline 518-612-4196.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.