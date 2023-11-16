Fireflies Working with Local Charities for Weekends of Giving

November 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - Today, the Fireflies announced their second annual Weekends of Giving Charity Drives to help support local non-profits during the 2023 Fireflies Holiday Lights that will be held at Segra Park from November 16-December 31.

The drives will help seven local non-profits: Toys for Tots, Pinnacle Family Services, Pawmetto Lifeline, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Epworth Children's Home, Transitions and Edventure Children's Museum. Each weekend (Thursday-Sunday) of Fireflies Holiday Lights will have a drive for one of these non-profits.

The first drive will be November 16-19 and will benefit Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots are looking for any unwrapped toys, excluding those that look like realistic weapons or that include food, to be donated.

November 24-26 Segra Park will host a shoe drive for Pinnacle Family Services. Pinnacle Family Services are looking for new or lightly worn shoes to be able to distribute.

November 30-December 3, Fireflies Holiday Lights will have a pet food drive for Pawmetto Lifeline. All dog and cat foods are accepted, but Pawmetto Lifeline is in special need of dry dog and cat food right now.

December 7-10, the Fireflies will host a non-perishable food drive to benefit Harvest Hope. All food must be in a closed box or can and perishable food such as meat or eggs will not be accepted.

After that, we'll host a cleaning supplies drive for Epworth's Children's Home from December 14-17. Epworth's Children's Home is looking for cleaning supplies such as Fabuloso, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, Gain or Tide detergent, mops and buckets, sponges, Lysol, Dawn, brooms, dust pans or trash bags to be donated.

December 21-24 Segra Park will have an undergarments drive to benefit Transitions. Transitions is looking for new in package men's boxers or briefs and women's underwear.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will close out their season with a book drive for Edventure Children's Museum December 28-31. Edventure is looking for age-appropriate books for kids that are preferably non-secular books.

For more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, happening at Segra Park November 16-December 31, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 16, 2023

Fireflies Working with Local Charities for Weekends of Giving - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.