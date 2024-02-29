Fireflies Release Battle at BullStreet Game Day Information

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced parking and game day information for the Battle at BullStreet Saturday, March 2 between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. The game will begin at 4 pm and gates to Segra Park will open at 1 pm for the Battle at BullStreet Pre-Game Party presented by B106.7, taking place at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar on the centerfield during both teams' batting practice from 1 to 3 pm.

General parking for the game will be available in the City of Columbia's Freed Street Parking Deck at the corner of Freed Street and Boyce Street, and the Sabal Street Parking Deck across the street from Starbucks. Both locations will be accessible from Bull Street. Overflow parking will be located across Colonial Drive. An updated parking map for the Battle at BullStreet can be found online here. The Battle at BullStreet will be the first event where Segra Park attendees have been permitted to use the Sabal Street Parking Deck.

General parking in all locations will be $10 per vehicle, and all parking locations operate under Segra Park's cashless policy. Please note that Boyce Street between Freed Street and Colonial Drive will remain closed for pedestrian access only.

ADA Parking will be available in the Freed Street Parking Deck. Free ADA Valet will also be available for this game, with the drop-off location being on Boyce Street near Publico.

For the safety of our fans, Segra Park continues to operate with a clear bag policy that is similar to the ones in place at all NFL stadiums and many NCAA sporting events. Each fan will be allowed to bring one clear bag into the stadium. Diaper bags, briefcases and computer bags will not be allowed inside. More clear bag policy details are available here.

Segra Park will continue to operate as a cashless facility in 2024. All major credit cards will be accepted at all points of sale at Segra Park, including at the Box Office, the Mason Jar Team Store, in parking lots and at all concession stands. Fans who bring cash will be able to convert that cash into Fireflies Gift Cards at Guest Services at any point during the game.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

