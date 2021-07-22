Fireflies Piledrive GreenJackets in Doubleheader

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bats were on display for a twin bill against the Augusta GreenJackets, as Columbia swept the GreenJackets winning 12-2 and 16-5 behind an all-around offensive onslaught.

Burle Dixon was the star for the Fireflies (34-32), he finished the evening 5-7 across the pair of games hitting two homers, both in the second game, and driving in five RBI.

Both starters for Columbia helped ease the load on the bullpen. Rylan Kaufman (W, 2-3) was able to work six innings, allowing just one run in the first and tallying a career-high seven strikeouts. He ended the night retiring the last 13 batters he faced before Ismael Aquino closed out the game allowing an unearned run in the seventh.

The Fireflies scoring actually began off a throwing error from GreenJackets (28-40) starter Roddery Munoz (L, 1-2). He was trying to pick-off Tyler Tolbert on first, and Herard Gonzalez was able to score while Tolbert inched 90 feet away. Darryl Collins grounded back to the pitcher to plate Tolbert and put the Fireflies in front 2-1. After that, the Fireflies didn't trail for the remainder of the 13 innings played at Segra Park Thursday.

The Fireflies added runs in each of the first four innings to jump ahead 9-1 entering the fifth, using RBI knocks from Gonzalez, Dixon, Kale Emshoff and Saul Garza. In the sixth, Dixon added a second hit, a two RBI single to score Diego Hernandez and Garza to put Columbia up 11-1. Rubendy Jaquez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to close out the scoring for Columbia.

Game two started out with a bang. Columbia scored 14 in the first four innings, beginning with a five spot in the first, where 10 batters came to the dish. After that, Adrian Alcantara (W, 4-4) was able to spin six innings. He allowed five earned runs, but kept his pitch count low by pitching to contact to keep the bullpen out of the game. Walter Pennington needed only 12 pitches to finish out the seventh for Columbia.

The first and third innings were the big ones for Columbia, who added five on the board in each of the pair. Dixon hit his first two homers in a Fireflies uniform in the third and fourth innings, and Omar Hernandez was able to add his third of the season in the third inning, scoring Juan Carlos Negret and putting Columbia in front 11-3.

The Fireflies will go for four straight victories to start the series with Augusta tomorrow at 7:05 at Segra Park. RHP Cruz Noriega (4-2, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP Tanner Gordon (3-5, 4.47 ERA).

