Fireflies Host Annual Job Fair January 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, January 22 from 10 am to 2 pm. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 seasonal and part-time positions for the upcoming season.

"Seasonal and part-time workers are a critical part of our game day operations at Segra Park," said President Brad Shank. "Our game day team is such an important part of providing our fans with a fantastic experience every time they come through the gates."

The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:

Ballpark Operations

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Marketing

Merchandise

Fan Engagement

New applicants are encouraged to download an application at ColumbiaFireflies.com (found under the 'About Us' and 'Employment' tabs) and bring it with them to the job fair.

Returning applicants are encouraged to download the returning employee application, which can also be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com (under the 'About Us' and 'Employment' tabs), and bring it with them to the job fair.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

