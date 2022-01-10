Group Ticket Options and Game Times Announced

ZEBULON - The 2022 baseball season is fast approaching, and the Carolina Mudcats are expanding ticket availability with all group options including suites, the Cattails Premium Club, picnics, birthday parties and more all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, at the Five County Stadium office and by calling (919) 269-2287. Additionally, the Mudcats are pleased to announce game times for all home games scheduled at Five County Stadium.

Much like last season, most Tuesday through Friday weekday home games at Five County Stadium will begin at 7:00 p.m. , including Opening Night on Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks. Nearly all Saturday home games will begin at 5:00 p.m., while nearly all Sunday games will start at 1:00 p.m.

Exceptions, however, include 6:00 p.m. start times on Tuesday, April 19 and Tuesday, July 12 as both dates occur before the 11:00 a.m. morning games on Wednesday, April 20 and Wednesday, July 13. The lone weekend game exclusions occur during Independence Day weekend with 6:30 p.m. start times on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

The weekday morning starts are both for special group dates including Education Day scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 and Splash Day at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Both group centric dates are also now available for bookings by contacting a group sales representative. Several group initiative programs are also on sale now with the Field of Dreams, Shining Stars, League of Champions and National Anthem group programs all available by contacting a group sales representative.

STANDARD GAME TIMES:

Tuesday through Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

EXCEPTIONS:

Tuesday, April 19: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 2: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13: 11:00 a.m.

Game times are subject to change.

Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start on Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. For the full schedule, visit www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule. A calendar of promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket packages, and mini plans including the Grand Slam Giveaway Plan and the Joey Wiemer Ticket Package are all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

