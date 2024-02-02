Fireflies Expand 2024 Giveaway Schedule

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their giveaway schedule for the upcoming 2024 baseball season. The Fireflies will have 11 giveaways for fans at Segra Park this summer, highlighted by multiple bobbleheads and jersey giveaways.

The Fireflies will be celebrating two of their all-time franchise leaders with bobblehead giveaways this year, celebrating first the club's all-time strikeout leader, Frank Mozzicato, with a bobblehead giveaway presented by Velocity Clinical Research Friday, May 10. Next, the Fireflies will honor all-time stolen base leader Tyler Tolbert with a bobblehead giveaway Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. The third bobblehead giveaway this season will be another specialty dinosaur bobblehead giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union Friday, July 19 as part of the second annual Dino Weekend. All three bobbleheads will be for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

In addition to the bobbleheads, fans can expect to see some new giveaways at Segra Park this season. Friday, April 12, in honor of The Fireflies Tour: Mason's Version, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Fireflies friendship bracelet. This year, as a part of Copa de la Diversiõn weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch, the Fireflies will give away a Chicharrones soccer jersey to the first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday, May 17.

The two most popular giveaways on the 2023 schedule are set to return in 2024. Friday, July 26 will be the return of Margaritaville Night with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance courtesy of AMAROK. The team will also host their annual Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway on Friday, September 6. Giveaways will also include a second annual USC/Fireflies Rally Towel giveaway Thursday, September 5.

Here is the list of currently scheduled 2024 Giveaways:

Friday, April 12: The Fireflies Tour: Mason's Version w/ Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, May 10: Frank Mozzicato Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Velocity Clinical Research (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, May 17: Soccer Night / Copa de la Diversiõn Chicharrones Soccer Jersey Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch (first 1,000) fans

Friday, June 7: Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 19: Dinosaur Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 26: Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by AMAROK (first 1,000 fans)

Thursday, September 5: USC x Fireflies Rally Towel Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, September 6: Grateful Dead T-Shirt Giveaway

2024 daily promotions will be announced soon. The full promotional calendar, which will include additional theme nights and giveaways, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fireflies Opening Night is April 9 at 7:05 pm as Columbia welcomes the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to town. For more information on the upcoming season and promotional schedule, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

