Fireflies Announce 2025 Game Times

October 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced the start times of their home games for the 2025 season. Midlands residents will be familiar with the schedule, as the Fireflies are keeping the bulk of their first pitch times the same for 2025.

Games on weeknights will have a standard start time of 7:05 pm, Saturdays are slated for 6:05 pm and Sundays are set for 5:05 pm.

Segra Park will play host to one day game, April 22 vs the Carolina Mudcats at 11:05 am and one Monday game, on Memorial Day, vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers May 26 at 6:05 pm.

"Our day games for the Reading Program are always a highlight of the season with a rowdy bunch of kids having fun at the ballpark," Fireflies Team President Brad Shank said. "It is a great way for the team to reward local children and schools for reaching their reading goals and provides them with a lasting memory of cheering on the Fireflies with their classmates."

The Fireflies will also start each of their games Friday, July 4-Sunday, July 6 at 6:35 pm to allow fans to enjoy a festive weekend at the ballpark to celebrate America's birthday.

Game times are subject to change.

The Fireflies kick-off their next venture with Fireflies Holiday Lights beginning November 15. To buy tickets and learn more about the event, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

