2025 Game Times Released

October 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Game times for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' 2025 season were released today. The bulk of the 2025 home schedule is slated to begin between 6PM and 7PM. Highlights of the game times are listed below and a complete listing can be found at myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

Opening Night: First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM

Earlier Weekday Starts (Tuesday - Thursday): The majority of weekday games during the school year (April, May, and September) will begin at 6:35 PM.

Early Sunday Games: Select Sundays during the school year will begin at 4:05 PM (April 27, May 11, August 24). Additionally, the final game of the 2025 season (September 7) will begin at 1:35 PM.

Day Game: Daytime baseball returns to the Pelicans schedule in 2025 with a 12:05 PM start on Wednesday, September 3.

Fridays: All Friday games are set for 7:05 PM.

Saturdays: All Saturday games are set for 6:05 PM.

Summer Sundays (June 1 - August 10): These games will begin at 6:35 PM.

"After hearing feedback from Pelicans fans about the desire for earlier start times during the school year, we're pleased to announced that we've moved up start times for most weekday Sunday games in that time frame," stated Ryan Moore.

With two exceptions, gates are scheduled to open one hour prior to first pitch for all games. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch on Opening Night and July 4.

Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2025, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-618-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

