Firebirds Second-Round Pick Xavier Tessier Commits to Flint

June 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that 2024 second-round pick Xavier Tessier has committed to an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the team.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to join the Flint Firebirds," Tessier said. "This team has such a bright future, and I can't wait to contribute to our success on and off the ice."

Tessier was selected by the Firebirds with the 33rd overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection in April. An Ottawa native, Tessier played the last three seasons for the Ottawa Myers Automotive AAA program, most recently for the U16 AAA team in the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 30 games during which he had 15 goals and 21 assists and also played two games for the U18 team, where he tallied one assist.

"Flint's passionate fan base and strong community support will make it such a special place to play," Tessier said. "I'm ready to give it my all for this city, my coaches and my teammates. Let's go Firebirds!"

Tessier becomes the fourth player drafted by the Firebirds in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection to commit to the team, joining first-round pick Cole Zurawski, fellow second-round pick Ryland Cunningham and third-round pick Gage Brandon.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

Xavier uses his size to his advantage and is difficult to handle when he combines his speed and strength. He has the ability to make something positive happen every time he is on the ice due to his compete level. Xavier is a smart, 200-foot player who seems to rise as the games became more important.

