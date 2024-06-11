Kitchener Rangers Announce Changes to Board of Directors
June 11, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - On June 10th, 2024 the membership of the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club ratified the motions of the board meeting dated May 6th. The new By-Law 2023-1 is compliant with the new Not-for-Profit Corporations Act 2010 ("ONCA") and enhances the organization's governance that reflects a best practice structure that will protect the Rangers as a community owned Not-for-Profit moving forward.
With the ratification, the following changes will take place:
The Volunteer/Working Board becomes exclusively a Governance/Policy based Board
There is a reduction in the number of Directors from 39 to 9.
A Nomination Committee will be formed to seek qualified candidates & vet applicants running for election.
An individual must be a Kitchener Rangers Subscriber (Season Ticket Member) to apply for election.
Subscribers (Members) retain the ability to vote individual candidates to the Board.
The previous Executive Committee will serve a 1-year transition term as the board prior to the elections at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.
The new board will consist of 9 Directors on 3-year rolling terms. 3 of 9 are elected annually at the Annual General Meeting.
Directors are limited to serving 4 consecutive 3-year terms up to a total of 12 years.
Title of President revised to Board Chair.
Officer positions become Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.
To enhance protection, there is an addition of a statement to the articles of incorporation (Letters Patent) declaring:
"The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club shall operate as a community-owned not-for-profit so long as they exist."
