Finley Named Athletic Trainer for Stingrays

Peoria, IL - Peoria native and 2019-20 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Max Finley has been named the new Athletic Trainer for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL.

Finley, 26, spent his first season in pro hockey with the Peoria Rivermen across the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season and was assigned to the team by Midwest Orthopaedic Center in Peoria, IL. His departure marks the third consecutive year in which the Rivermen's athletic trainer earns an ECHL call-up, joining Brady Cufaude (Utah) and Brian Riedel (now in AHL-Hershey).

A lifelong Peoria native, Max spent multiple seasons playing youth hockey at Owens Center for the Peoria Mustangs; owned by Rivermen Head Coach, Jean-Guy Trudel.

"I couldn't have asked for a better place to start my career in professional hockey," said Finley when speaking about his time in Peoria. "Peoria is my hometown and being able to work with an organization that has so much history and success was nothing short of amazing. I will remember all of the great memories from my one season in Peoria. I look forward to seeing the team continue to set a standard of success in the SPHL."

"Really happy for Max," said Jean-Guy Trudel. "Really proud of our organization for continuing to move players, and staff to the next level. He will be missed and we wish him all the best."

Finley is assigned to the Stingrays by MUSC Health, the team's official healthcare provider. The Stingrays are the ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears.

