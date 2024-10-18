Final 2024 Altoona Curve Game Notes

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: The Curve totaled a 62-76 mark during the 2024 season, marking the 11th time in franchise history that Altoona finished with a record under .500. Since the cancelled 2020 season, Altoona has had a winning record just one time (2022) in four seasons.

YINZ OUT HERE: Altoona welcomed 7,027 fans on Saturday, September 14 in the penultimate game of the season against Richmond. The Curve hosted 305,598 fans during the 2024 season, marking the first time since 2007-2008 that the club has recorded over 300,000 in attendance in consecutive seasons. Altoona welcomed 308,003 fans in 2023.

THE RECORDS THAT FELL: The 2024 Curve wrote their names into the team's record books in a few categories including the Longest Losing Streak (15), Largest Comeback to Win (7/31 vs Richmond 7-0, 9-7 W), Most Triples in a Game (3, 8/2 vs Richmond), and Most 10 Strikeout Games in a season by a Curve pitcher (6).

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Two Curve position players ended the season among the Eastern League's top-10. Outfielder Sammy Siani picked up 6 triples, good for second in the league, and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng drew 61 walks, good for ninth-most. On the pitching side, righty Po-Yu Chen finished seventh in the league in ERA (4.03) and in innings pitched (134.0), while Eddy Yean ranked second in the league with 46 appearances and Jack Carey's eight saves ranked tied for fifth in the circuit.

SEASON-ENDING AWARDS: Altoona named INF Kervin Pichardo the team's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, RHP Bubba Chandler was named the team's Pitcher of the Year, RHP Eddy Yean was named Firemen of the Year as the most valuable member of the team's relief corps and OF Sammy Siani took home the team's Unsung Hero Award

THE TRACKS TO PITTSBURGH RIDE THROUGH ALTOONA: Five alumni went on to make their major league debut during the 2024 season. RHP Jared Jones (3/30, PIT), RHP Paul Skenes (5/11, PIT), C Grant Koch (5/29, PIT), LHP Luis Peralta (8/24, COL) and RHP Mike Burrows (9/28, PIT) all reached the major leagues for the first time.

ON THE MEND: Altoona welcomed five Pirates on Major League rehab this season. 2021 No. 1 Overall selection Henry Davis joined the Curve for a handful of games in late-June while pitchers Ryan Borucki and David Bednar rehabbed in the same game on July 9, marking the seventh time in franchise history that two Pirates rehabbed in the same game for the Curve. Borucki returned for additional appearances later in the week-long series with Richmond and after the trade deadline both INF Isiah Kiner Falefa and 2022 Curve catcher Endy Rodriguez rehabbed with the team.

BREAK OUT THE BROOMS: For the first time since the adoption of the 6-game series in 2021, Altoona won all six games in a six-game series from August 25-Sept. 1 against New Hampshire. Altoona was one of three Double-A clubs (Birmingham, Springfield) to sweep a 6-game series and be swept in a 6-game series this season (vs Akron April 25-30).

A YOUNG MAN'S ARRIVAL: Infielder Termarr Johnson joined the Curve on Tuesday, August 27 ahead of their series with the Fisher Cats. At 20 years, 2 months and 16 days, Johnson became the third-youngest player to suit up for the Curve, behind Jose Tabata and Andrew McCutchen who were both 19 years old when they debuted for the Curve. At High-A Greensboro this season, Johnson helped the Grasshoppers earn a First Half title and batted .238/.372/.385/.757 with 17 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 46 RBI and 20-24 SB. He earned 78 walks in 110 games played. He ranked first in the SAL in walks (78) and runs scored (73), fifth in OBP (.372) and eighth in hits (94). Johnson's first Double-A hit was a two-run homer off New Hampshire's Nick Fraze on Wednesday, August 28. Johnson's 85 walks this season were 9th-most by a minor league player this season. Johnson reached base safely in 9-of-14 games with the Curve.

SAMMY SLAMS IN THE SECOND HALF: Outfielder Sammy Siani turned a corner at the plate in his final 36 games of the seson. From July 30 to the end of the season, he batted: .295/.372/.394/.766 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, and 5-7 SB.

