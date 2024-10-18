Curve Charities Grant Program Accepting Grant Applications for 2024

October 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations, is pleased to announce that Grant Applications for the 2024 Grant Program are available now to area non-profits that promote healthy living for the betterment of youth and community.

The 2024 Grant Program will accept applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with a federal tax-exempt letter that specifically supports local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity, and education. Grants may be awarded in the form of financial assistance or facility renovations by our staff and groundskeeper, depending on the needs of the organization.

"We want to thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club for their help in selling 50/50 tickets to support Altoona Curve Charities," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "We are excited to begin reviewing the applications for the grant program again this season. It is great to see so many different organizations that support youth athletics and education in our area and every year we look forward to being able to give back to so many."

Organizations looking to participate in the Grant Program are encouraged to submit their application between Monday, October 14 and Friday, December 13 and must be submitted through the online form located here. There is a request limit of $5,000 for all organizations.

In its first two years, the Curve Charities Grant Program awarded over $175,000 to 60 area nonprofit organizations. Curve Charities has raised money throughout the 2024 season through events, a 50/50 raffle during games and through donations from members of the community to continue to create an ever-lasting impact on the communities that Curve fans reside in. For additional information on Altoona Curve charities, reach Director of Community Relations & Social Media, Annie Choiniere at achoiniere@altoonacurve.com.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 18, 2024

Curve Charities Grant Program Accepting Grant Applications for 2024 - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.