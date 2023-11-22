Filion Called up to ECHL's Wheeling Nailers

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Xavier Filion has been called up to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. This is Roanoke's first ECHL call-up of the 2023-2024 season.

Filion was in his first year with the Dawgs, and has already notched four goals, one assist, and a plus-two rating in the first eight games of his rookie year. The Plessisville, Quebec native previously played four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating.

