Fightins Present Annual Beer Festivals

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils can't wait to host beer tasting festivals at FirstEnergy Stadium, thanks to local sponsor Beer Wall on Penn. Join us at the ballpark to sit down, relax, and sip on some of your ice-cold favorites! We are pleased to offer this opportunity at five different games with various dates and times for all to enjoy.

Tickets for Beerfest are $33 in April and May, while tickets in June-September are $36 per person. The event includes include a collectible R-Phils sampling glass, a two-and-a-half-hour all-you-can-eat buffet at Bunbino's Tailgate Seidel Auto Group Deck, two hours of beer sampling, and admission to the game.

This summer's Beerfests will feature beers local Pennsylvania breweries including some right in Berks County.

Some familiar options will be Yuengling Brewing Co, Stockertown Beverage, St. Boniface Brewing Co, 1787 Brewing Co, Tattered Flag Brewing Co, Willow Creek Brewing Co, and Rusty Rail Brewing Co. More information about specific options will be available shortly!

The two-and-a-half-hour deck buffet will include BBQ chicken, BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, baked beans, potato salad, mac & cheese, corn, cookies, and Pepsi products.

Beerfest days in 2022:

Friday, April 22 - 6:45pm vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Post-game Fireworks!

Tuesday, May 10 - 11:00am vs Bowie Baysox, FEATURED GAME: 19th Annual Morning Game w/ R-Phils BLACK "R-Train" Hat

Thursday, June 9 - 7:00pm vs Altoona Curve (Pirates), Post-game Fireworks!

Thursday, June 30 - 7:00pm vs Somerset Patriots, Post-game Fireworks!

Thursday, August 25 - 7:00pm vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), Post-game Fireworks!

May 10th is the 19th Annual Morning Game, where Beerfest will mesh with for our iconic promotion. This is just one of three games that Reading will before noon. The first 2,000 adults in attendance will get a free black "R-Train" hat! The R-Phils are proud to partner with local favorite Beer Wall on Penn to provide fans of baseball and beer with a fun opportunity to sample many different flavors. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Advanced bookings for season tickets, mini plans, ticket book packages, box seat flex bank ticket packages, and group hospitality outings have already begun. Please visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at rphils.com, or by calling 610-370-BALL.

The 2022 promotional schedule is being announced daily and single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 4th. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

The 2022 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

