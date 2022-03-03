Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash Celebrity Appearance and Bobblehead June 8th

(Reading, PA) - Calling all wrestling fans! Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday, June 8th, when the R-Phils host the Altoona Curve (Pirates) at 7:00pm.

Special Kevin Nash Pre-Game VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available for $75. This package includes a limited- edition double bobblehead with Nash and wrestler Scott Hall presented by Pepsi. Each VIP guest is guaranteed to meet Kevin Nash prior to the game, receive an autograph and photo with him, and take home a bobblehead, in addition to the ticket to the June 8th game. Space is limited!

Fans also have the option of just purchasing the limited-edition Nash/Hall bobblehead plus a ticket to the June 8th Fightin Phils game for $35.

A free general autograph session will be held with fans beginning at 7:05pm thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectables.

Both packages are available now for purchase by visiting: https://bit.ly/3pzWK0Y

"The Outsiders" Nash and Hall are best known for being the founding members of the New World Order, along with Hulk Hogan. The duo are seven-time Tag Team Championship partners (WCW-6, TNA-1), and were inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman as part of the New World Order.

Between the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), World Championship Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Nash has won 21 championships. He was inducted individually into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet the coolest guy in the ring. Join us when the R-Phils combine wrestling and baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium.

