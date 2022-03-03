Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Coming Back to Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that Division I college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Donuts Park with five games set for this spring. It is the fifth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats' award winning ballpark. The University of Hartford Hawks will host the Stony Brook University Seawolves on Saturday, April 2nd at 1:00 PM. This game will serve as a full ballpark reopening, and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans.

This will be the first of three games for the Hartford Hawks at Dunkin' Donuts Park. UHart will play Army West Point on Wednesday, April 13th at 3:30 PM and Merrimack College on Tuesday, May 17th at 10:30 AM. The University of Connecticut Huskies will return to Dunkin' Donuts Park, as UConn hosts Marist College on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:05 PM. Sacred Heart University will also play in Hartford as the Pioneers host the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils on Saturday, April 16th at 1:00 PM.

"We are excited to welcome college baseball back to Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Our fans will get the opportunity to come out and see some of the best programs in the area, and enjoy the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark."

Tickets are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628). All tickets will be delivered digitally. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations.

2022 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Saturday, April 2nd (1:00 PM) Hartford Hawks vs Stony Brook Seawolves

Tuesday, April 12th (6:05 PM) UConn Huskies vs Marist Red Foxes

Wednesday, April 13th (3:30 PM) Hartford Hawks vs Army- West Point

Saturday, April 16th (1:00 PM) Sacred Heart Pioneers vs CCSU Blue Devils

Tuesday, May 17th (10:30 AM) Hartford Hawks vs Merrimack Warriors

