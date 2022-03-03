Sea Dogs to Become the Bean Suppahs on August 13th

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Bean Suppahs, presented by Camden National Bank, for the Saturday, August 13th game when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

Bean suppers or suppahs for Mainers is a centuries-old New England tradition. Typically served on Saturday nights, bean suppahs have been a source for feeding and gathering communities at churches and grange halls throughout the state. A Maine bean suppah commonly includes baked beans served with franks...red snappers for Mainers, and brown bread.

"Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our National Pastime."

As part of the night, the team will wear specially designed Maine Bean Suppahs jerseys and hats. The game will feature bean themed promotions. Of course, there will be plenty of beans for fans to enjoy at the game.

Tickets for the Maine Bean Suppahs game on August 13th and all Sea Dogs home games are available for purchase online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Adult ticket prices range between $11.00 -$13.00 for advance sales. Child and senior ticket prices range between $8.00 and $11.00.

Bean suppahs will be served in the Gifford's Pavilion in right-field on August 13th. The all-you-can-eat bean suppah buffet will start an hour before the game and last through the first hour of the game. That's two hours of all-you-can-eat food and your ticket to the game for $30.00. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Additionally, bean suppahs will be available for purchase on August 13th at a designated concession window in the concourse for fans seated in the main seating bowl.

Maine Bean Suppahs merchandise including adjustable hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts are now available for sale at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at seadogs.com. Additional merchandise will be added throughout the season including on-field fitted hats.

To celebrate the launch of the Maine Bean Suppahs, the Sea Dogs will be offering take-out bean suppahs tonight (March 3rd) at Hadlock Field from 4:30-6:00 PM. Fans may preorder at seadogs.com and pick up their bean suppah between 4:30 and 6:00 PM tonight. The bean suppah will include baked beans, two red snappers, cole slaw, brown bread, whoopie pie, and a beverage. Bean suppahs are available for $10.00.

The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded to the Maine Whoopie Pies, honoring Maine's official state treat, and the Maine Red Snappers, celebrating Maine's iconic red hot dog. Both rebrands will return to Hadlock Field in 2022. The Maine Whoopie Pies game, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, will occur on Friday, June 10th. While the Maine Red Snappers, presented by Kayem, will take the field on Saturday, July 1st to kick off National Hot Dog Month and the Fourth of July weekend.

The Sea Dogs will also take to the field as the Alces de Maine on Thursday, May 19th as part of Minor League Baseball's Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup."

The Sea Dogs are offering a special five-game mini-plan which includes a ticket to all of the alternate identities games including the Alces de Maine on May 19th, Maine Whoopie Pies on June 10th, Maine Red Snappers on July 1st, the Bean Suppahs on August 13th, and our annual Field of Dreams game on September 10th. The package includes a reserved seat for each game and costs $60.00 for adults and $55.00 for kids and seniors. Packages can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

The 2022 season will be the Sea Dogs' 29th season in Portland and 20th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs open the season on Friday, April 8th at Hadlock Field against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

