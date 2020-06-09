Fightin's Announce Music Lineup for Party with a Purpose

June 9, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - Four popular and talented musicians headline the live music and entertainment event hosted by the Reading Fightin Phils this coming Thursday, June 11th from 6-9PM. This first ever Party with a Purpose includes classic ballpark food and drinks, an opportunity to have a catch on the field, and local musicians on the plaza.

The Acoustic Carrot will serve as the MC and host throughout the evening and participate in some sing-a-longs between performers. The event will be live streamed on the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic and R-Phils Facebook pages! So, if you can't make it out we encourage you to support local artists by tuning in to the watch party online. All proceeds from the registration fee will go to these performers and the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic group.

Matt Bailey, a Reading, PA native, has performed at the ballpark numerous times. A R-Phils fan favorite, Bailey has also been featured at the BBT Banquet.

Connor Bates is set to make his debut at FirstEnergy Stadium this Thursday. Originally from Lancaster, PA, he is one of the most viewed artists in the Berks County Quarantine Open Mic group.

Noah Gibney, a 13-year old from Wyomissing, PA, is known to put on a great show. In 2019, his band won the String Tree Battle of the Bands and he also writes his own original songs with the help of Philadelphian G Love.

Amanda Mellinger of Shillington, PA, is one of the administrators for the Berks County Open Mic group. Not only is she an extremely talented singer/songwriter, she is also the lead vocalist for the local band "And You Brutus?"

We hope that you join us in celebrating these artists with us on June 11th. Each performer will play a 30-40 minute set. The first ever Party with a Purpose is sure to be an exciting night to remember, secure your registration now at rphils.com/events!

