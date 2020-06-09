R-Phils Tab C.J. Lindsay as Rip It Baseballtown Charities Manager

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced that C.J. Lindsay will be returning to the Fightin's full-time as a member of the front office staff. He will be the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Manager.

"We are very excited to welcome C.J. to the family," said General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "It's an exciting time for Baseballtown Charities and the R-Phils - as we look to help so many more boys and girls play baseball and softball - especially those in the underserved community."

Lindsay is a graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Leisure and Sports Studies. He was a nationally qualified sprinter and a school record holder for the Men's Track and Field team.

In 2017, Lindsay was the Community Relations Intern for the R-Phils. Then, he designed and implemented successful community outreach programs, planned special events, and was responsible for managing the organization's fundraising efforts, among other things.

Previously, Lindsay was a Sports Director at a YMCA in Coatesville, PA where He ran the entire Sports Program which served over 700 kids in 2019. He was responsible for all staffing, financials, instruction, league management, new program implementation, and more.

In addition to being the Rip It Baseballtown Charities manager, Lindsay will work closely with other facets of Baseballtown Charities and the Reading Fightin Phils. He will engage in fundraising entities and integrate in group outings and tickets. Lindsay is an essential connection between the R-Phils and Rip It Baseballtown Charities.

"I am greatly appreciative of this new position here with Rip It Baseballtown Charities," Lindsay said. "My passion for inspiring the youth and teaching them lifelong values through sport is one that drives me every day and will continue to drive me to make Rip It Baseballtown Charities the best it can possibly be."

The R-Phils recently acquired Rip It Baseballtown Charities as a part of their non-profit. The facility will reopen Monday, June 15th, with cleaning and safety measures in place. Patrons will also be asked to follow social distancing guidelines mandated by the state of Pennsylvania and the CDC.

To schedule a time to hit at Rip It Baseballtown Charities please visit https://bit.ly/2MDbfxf. All visitors must sign up and pre-purchase time slots online. For more information visit RipIt.org.

