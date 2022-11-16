Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding Requests for 2023

November 16, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is accepting funding requests from registered children's charities in Manitoba, beginning Wednesday, November 16th through Monday, December 19th for monies generated during the 2021 and 2022 American Association seasons.

Funds raised during the 2021 and 2022 seasons are available to registered children's charities within Manitoba. All requests must be submitted online via the application below, and should include the nature of the organization, the specific amount being requested, and the intended use of funds.

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed more than $2.6 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, Manitoba Pork Piggy Bank, the TCBY Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Shaw Park.

Applications may be submitted by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/222635782313253

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 16, 2022

Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding Requests for 2023 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.