Fiddler Honoured to Represent U.S.A at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

August 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings second-year defenceman Blake Fiddler got into some game action earlier than most players last week as he participated in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at Rogers Place.

While Training Camp is still a couple weeks away, Fiddler stepped on the ice with Team U.S.A. and said it was a great experience, and while it might have been a bit weird stepping onto his usual home ice not wearing an Oil Kings jersey, it did help him feel more comfortable.

"It's always an honour to represent the U.S. at the international stage," Fiddler said. "The tournament was put on so well, it was a great experience, and I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

The Frisco, Texas product was also given the honour of being Captain for Team U.S.A for the week.

"It was an honour to be able to first off represent my country but also to have a leadership role with that group," he said. "We had a special group of guys, everyone is a leader but, to be able to wear the 'C' and lead the guys into battle, it was very special."

Fiddler and Team U.S.A started the tournament on August 5, with a tight loss to eventual silver medalists, Czechia by a 2-1 score before a 3-1 victory over Finland on Tuesday, and then a 12-3 drubbing of Germany on Wednesday. That game was a breakout game for Fiddler who scored the opening marker for the States and added two assists for a three-point night.

Fiddler said he felt more and more comfortable as the tournament went on.

"I grew a little bit and gained a little bit more confidence and started to produce a little bit of offense in that Germany game," he said. "So it helped leading into the rest of the tournament."

The U.S. ended up falling to Canada in the semi-final, and Sweden in the bronze medal game to finish fourth and Fiddler added an assist in the final contest to finish with four points overall, good for the second-highest scorer on the blueliner on Team U.S.A. He said he was pleased with the team's effort throughout the tournament and there were games that could have gone either way.

The tournament also serves as somewhat of an unofficial kickoff to the 2025 NHL Draft season, with most of the players entering their first year of eligibility. Fiddler said the tournament allows him to get on the ice in competitive games nice and early.

"For me, it helps me get my feet moving early, getting in the game shape so I'll be able to be rolling heading into the season," Fiddler said. "It also helps getting your name out there, there's a lot of great players at the tournament and it helps their draft stock a lot. A lot of people watching on NHL teams So, it was great for exposure there as well."

Scouts did seem impressed with the former first-overall WHL U.S. Prospects Draft pick as Steven Ellis with Daily Faceoff had this to say in a recent post about players at the tournament: "Blake seemed to be right at home on the same ice he plays on in the WHL. Fiddler is a big-bodied defender who cleared forwards away from his net and pushed opponents to the perimeter. Fiddler was one that many scouts were circling heading into this tournament because he's an aggressive, two-way threat."

Fiddler heads into his sophomore year with the Oil Kings after a season that saw him play 63 games, and tally 15 points. Fiddler and the Oil Kings open the regular season on September 20 as they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes, while the Home Opener is a matinee on Sunday, September 28 against the Calgary Hitmen.

