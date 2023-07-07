FerryHawks Get Back in the Win Column

The Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Lexington Counter Clocks by a score of 4-0 on Thursday night in Staten Island. The FerryHawks were firing on all cylinders in this one as they look to gain momentum heading into the second half of the season!

Brandon Pugh started the scoring in the 6th when he drove home Drew Jemison on a liner to left to make it 1-0, FerryHawks. In the 8th, the FerryHawks tacked on some insurance runs which started with Roldani Baldwin scrambling home on a wild pitch. This was followed by Angel Aguilar and Garrett Kueber RBI's that brought the lead to 4-0, the final in this one.

Recent acquisition, Nick Beardsley made his home debut for the FerryHawks on the mound and he did not disappoint. The 25-year-old righty flaunted a wicked mustache along with a fastball that had a ton of life. Beardsley held the Counter Clocks in check and left the game to a standing ovation with a final line of 6.2 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, and 3 strikeouts!

The FerryHawks open up a new series at home against the Charleston Dirty Birds tomorrow. The weekend slate is loaded at SIUH Community Park with a t-shirt giveaway on Friday, Star Wars Night on Saturday, and American Dream Night on Sunday with an appearance by Chase from Paw Patrol!

