FerryHawks Fight Back for Second Straight Victory

STATEN ISLAND, NY- Staten Island sent all nine batters to the plate in the eighth inning on Saturday night at SIUH Community Park, scoring three runs on just two hits en route to a 4-2 come-from-behind victory against the Ducks. The FerryHawks third win in the last four nights guarantees them the franchise's fourth-ever series victory.

Trailing 2-1 since the end of the first inning, Staten Island was aided by a bevy of free passes in the eighth inning to grab and hold the lead. The rally was kickstarted with a one-out single from Joseph Monge, who would steal second base for his team-leading 10ththieve of the season. With Ducks Starter Scott Harkin still on the mound, Ricardo Cespedes singled, putting runners on the corners for Dilson Herrera. Ricardo Cespedes attempted to steal second base, prompting a poor throw by Ducks catcher Joe DeCarlo. The toss sailed into centerfield and allowed Monge to score from third to tie the game 2-2. With Cespedes on second base, Herrera popped out to right field for inning's second out. Long Island elected to go to reliever Ryan Meisinger to get the final out of the eighth inning with Angel Aguilar due up The Ducks elected to intentionally walk Aguilar to face Miguel Bautista. After a double steal by Cespedes and Aguilar, Bautista drew a walk to load the bases for Stephen Alemais. In his FerryHawks debut, Alemais fought back from an 0-2 count to also draw the base on balls, pushing home Cespedes for the 3-2 lead. Meisinger's fourth walk of the inning (to John Nester) brought in the third run of the inning for a 4-2 FerryHawks advantage.

Victor Capellan worked a 1-2-3 top half of the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season, sealing the 4-2 win.

The Ducks drew first blood on Saturday, plating two runs in the first inning and holding a 2-1 advantage until Staten Island's eight-inning rally. Sam Travis singled home the game's first run, before Rusney Castillo's double quickly gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Both runs were unearned due to an error on Ricardo Cespedes in centerfield earlier in the frame.

Staten Island responded immediately in the form of Angel Aguilar, who belted his team-best seventh home run of the season over the wall in left-center field. The solo shot cut the deficit to 2-1.

Scott Harkin (3-4) tossed a season-high 7.2 innings despite being slapped with the loss. He struck out five FerryHawks without issuing a walk.

Anthony Auletta went five strong innings in a spot start, his first start of the season. He also struck out five and issued just one walk.

Connor Law, Alex Katz, and Joe Kuzia (2-2) bridged the gap to Capellan, tossing three scoreless innings to preserve the 2-1 deficit.

Staten Island (14-30) and Long Island wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at 4:00 PM. RHP Nick Carrell is slated to pitch for the FerryHawks against Ducks RHP Anderson DeLeon at SIUH Community Park. The FerryHawks Pregame Show begins at 3:45 PM on the SI FerryHawks Baseball Network.

Postgame Notes: FerryHawks pitching has not allowed an earned run in 29.0 innings...Stephen Alemais finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in his debut...Staten Island has started the 'Battle of the Belt' (2-0) at home...FerryHawks have won four of the last five games

