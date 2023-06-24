FerryHawks Bested by Honey Hunters as They Kick-Off Summer with First Post-Game Fireworks of 2023

The Gastonia Honey Hunters defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks by a score of 12-3 on Saturday night in Staten Island. The FerryHawks swapped the books for some baseball as they hosted a "Kick-Off To Summer Party" to mark the end of school year and the beginning of summer! The 6:30PM game was followed by their first post-game fireworks show of the season.

The FerryHawks, with starter Ofelky Peralta on the mound making his debut, once again struggled to slow down the first place Honey Hunters. Garrett Kueber opened up the scoring when he mashed one over the wall for the FerryHaakws in the 1st inning to make it 1-0. Following that, Gastonia immediately went on the offensive and did not look back.

Gastonia plated 4 runs in the 2nd, 1 run in the 3rd, 4 runs in the 4th, 1 run in the 6th, and 2 runs in the 8th to bring the score to 12-1. The surge was led by the homerun ball as the Honey Hunters left the ballpark 4 times in this contest.

For the Hawks, Luis Castro knocked 2 hits and Jack Elliott stayed hot with 2 hits and an RBI double. Elliott seems to have cemented himself as an offensive leader on this FerryHawks team as he currently leads the club in homeruns (9) and RBI's (31).

The two teams will finish up the series on Sunday (6/25) at 1:00PM when the FerryHawks host LEGOLAND Discovery Center Day. There will be a special appearance by Kai from Lego Ninjago and LEGO Masterbuilds baseball bat, baseball, and Staten Island Ferry!

