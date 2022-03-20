FerryHawks Announce National Anthem Auditions

On Wednesday, the Staten Island FerryHawks announced their first annual National Anthem auditions for all singers that want a potential shot at singing at one of our home games!

The first audition will be held this Sunday, March 27th, at the famous St. George Theater in Downtown Staten Island. Contestants are asked to arrive at 9:30 AM for registration or pre-register online here. Auditions will be held from 10 AM - 12 PM and judged by our own FerryHawk front office crew. We encourage individuals from all areas to come out and show off their extraordinary voices!

If contestants can not make it to our first set of auditions on Sunday, we are holding a second set of auditions on Monday, April 4th, at the Mount Loretto Unique Area. These auditions will be conducted from 5:30 PM - 9 PM, with registration opening at 5 PM. Again, we encourage contestants to pre-register with the link above.

The Staten Island FerryHawks strive to be a staple in the community more and more each day; these open auditions are just another example of that! We would love to see all 66 of our home games be performed by individuals in the community and allow you to perform in front of our great fan base!

It's your time to shine Hawk City, let's see what you got!

For questions and more information regarding the open tryouts, please contact info@ferryhawks.com.

