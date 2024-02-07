"February Funfest with Smiley & Mascot Friends" Set for Sat., February 17, at Polar Park; WooSox Summer Tickets to Go on Sale

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will host a ticketed "February Funfest with Smiley & Mascot Friends" Saturday, February 17, at Polar Park. Fans attending the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have the first crack at WooSox single game tickets for summer games (June through September), which go on sale to the public at 1 p.m.

Tickets to the event include breakfast, lunch, activities, games, presentations, the baseball classic, "A League of Their Own," and a ticket to Opening Day. Tickets are $30 and go on sale today at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888. Children two and under are free. A cash bar will be open in the DCU Club for adults 21 and over.

WooSox mascots attending include Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Paws and Sox.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for a "Breakfast with the Mascots" in the WooSox' home clubhouse beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Kids Fan Planning Session at 11:30 a.m. At various times between 1 and 4 p.m., fans can meet and participate in roundtable discussions with Red Sox Hall of Famer Tommy Harper, 2007 World Series champion Manny Delcarmen, and Worcester native and former major leaguer Ryan O'Rourke. All will provide autographs and take photographs for free.

Additionally, fans can try on four actual World Series rings (2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018) and pose with World Series trophies. Youngsters can call play-by-play in the official NESN TV booth alongside WooSox broadcaster Tyler Murray.

The WooSox' indoor batting cage will be open for fans to take swings, and fans can test their arms at a speed pitch machine. Balloon artists, face painters, and stilt walkers will provide even more entertainment in the DCU Club all day.

From 4-6 p.m., WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg will lead a presentation on "The Music of Baseball," with performances and stories about Red Sox favorites ranging from "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," "Tessie," "Dirty Water," and "Sweet Caroline," to the making of the WooSox' annual theme songs, mascot theme songs, and original songs about Worcester.

The event concludes with a showing of A League of Their Own in the DCU Club beginning at 7 p.m., preceded by insider stories about the film.

Fans can leave and re-enter Polar Park at any point during the day.

Fans have the option to upgrade their Opening Day ticket from general admission to other levels. The WooSox open their fourth season at Polar Park on Tuesday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m., against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays), with pre-game ceremonies to begin around 2:15 p.m.

On Friday, February 16, the WooSox will host a luncheon for Season Ticket Members and corporate partners, who will learn why there's "Always Something New to Explore in WooSox '24." The presentation will be broadcast on NESN throughout March.

The WooSox will reveal the rest of their 2024 promotional schedule before the February Funfest.

Full "February Funfest with Smiley & Mascot Friends" Itinerary on Saturday, February 17

10-11:30 a.m.: "Breakfast with the Mascots" in the WooSox' home clubhouse. Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, Paws, and Sox will come to each table to sign autographs and take photos with families. The breakfast buffet includes scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, pastries, and fruit.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: WooSox Front Office Members invite youngsters to a "Kids Fan Planning Meeting," while parents can share their ideas at a separate "Fan Planning Meeting."

Various times from 1-4 p.m.: Fans can chat with, receive autographs from, and take photos with Tommy Harper, Manny Delcarmen, and Ryan O'Rourke in the WooSox' home clubhouse. The WooSox will host a kids press conference, at which youngsters can ask the three former big leaguers questions.

4-6 p.m.: WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg will share the stories behind "The Music of Baseball" in the DCU Club and will play live music with the mascots.

7 p.m.: The WooSox will present a showing of A League of Their Own in the DCU Club.

