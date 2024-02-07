Jumbo Shrimp Invite Non-Profit Organizations to Fundraise at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an informational event for non-profit organizations seeking to find fun and creative ways to raise money and awareness during the 2024 season presented by FIS from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp offer a wide variety of fundraising opportunities to help various entities such as youth sports teams, food banks, booster clubs, private schools, churches and military and civic groups to earn both money for their fundraising goals and gain added exposure for their cause at 121 Financial Ballpark. Programs include the operation of the ballpark's concession stands and other portable ballpark food areas, as well as fundraising tickets, the prize wheel and Vystar Good Is Everywhere Wednesday Program.

"Our non-profit informational meeting is an excellent opportunity to meet face-to-face and answer any questions about fundraising at 121 Financial Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "It has been so rewarding over the years to help a wide variety of non-profit organizations through our various programs, and we look forward to continuing to expand our efforts for the 2024 season."

