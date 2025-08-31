FC Naples vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

USL1 FC Naples

August 30, 2025
FC Naples and Westchester SC played to a 2-2 draw at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex as Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. and Daniel Bouman scored for the visitors and Karsen Henderlong tallied two goals on assists from Kevin O'Connor for the hosts.

