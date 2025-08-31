FC Naples vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
FC Naples and Westchester SC played to a 2-2 draw at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex as Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. and Daniel Bouman scored for the visitors and Karsen Henderlong tallied two goals on assists from Kevin O'Connor for the hosts.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Concludes a Two Match Road Trip With a Clash Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Tormenta FC Dominates Forward Madison in 4-0 Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- WSC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw at Naples Saturday NightÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Put Four Past Charlotte in Rampant Win - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Three-Goal Second Half Sinks Charlotte against Portland - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples Earns Hard-Fought Point on the Road against Forward Madison
- FC Naples Defeats Texoma in Thrilling 2-1 Victory
- FC Naples Shines on National Stage with 2-1 Victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC
- FC Naples Signs Striker Dominick Bachstein for Remainder of Inaugural Season
- FC Naples Announces "Beat the Birds Bundle" for August 6 and 9 Home Matches