Fayetteville Holiday Lights Returns to Segra Stadium November 29th

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The 4th annual Fayetteville Holiday Lights returns to Segra Stadium starting November 29th and will run daily until December 23rd. The 26-day event will feature more than 2 million lights, over a dozen large displays, the largest light-up Christmas tree in Fayetteville at 40 feet, light shows, Santa, holiday themed food & drinks, and great promotions for each day.

Holiday Lights will be open every day Sunday - Thursday from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $12-$16 depending on day of the week. Patrons can save $2/per ticket by purchasing in advance of the day in which they are attending. Make sure to check out our schedule & promotions page for ticket deals and specials. Large groups (15+) can also save significantly on tickets for Holiday Lights. Patrons can also take advantage of a special release deal until Friday, October 25th, which includes 10 undated Holiday Lights vouchers good for any day in any increment for only $86 (savings of more than $50).

Below is a list of promotions and ticket deals for Fayetteville Holiday Lights starting November 29th. More information about all the promotions and ticket deals can be found on our website at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

Friday, November 29th - Fayetteville Holiday Lights Opening Night!

Saturday, November 30th - Bomber Hat Giveaway (First 500 Fans), Pints & Lights Micro Beer Festival

Wednesday, December 4th - Healthcare Appreciation Night

Thursday, December 5th - Military Appreciation Night ft. Military Resource & Vendor Market

Saturday, December 7th - Movie Night ft. Frozen w/ Anna, Elsa, & Olaf Appearance

Sunday, December 8th - Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 500 Fans)

Wednesday, December 11th - Teacher Appreciation Night

Thursday December 12th - Saturday December 14th - Market Weekend

Sunday, December 15th - Movie Night ft. The Grinch

Wednesday, December 18th - Ladies Night ft. Paint & Sip

Thursday, December 19th - First Responders Appreciation

Saturday, December 21st - Elf Beanie Giveaway (First 500 Fans), Movie Night ft. Elf

Monday, December 23rd - Closing Night

RECURRING THEME NIGHTS & TICKET DEALS

Military Monday - 12/2, 12/9, 12/16, 12/23

Silver Bells Tuesday (55+ ticket deal) w/ Bingo at Healy's (for everyone!) - 12/3, 12/17

4 for $44 (Thursdays; 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks for $44) - 12/5, 12/12, 12/19

Friday Fireworks - 12/6, 12/13, 12/20

Lights & Leashes (Bring your pup every Sunday!) - 12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22

$50 Flicks Deal (4 tickets, 4 popcorns, 4 hot chocolates or drinks on Movie Nights) - 12/7, 12/15, 12/21

