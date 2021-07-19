Favorite York Tradition to Creep Through the Streets Again

(York, Pa.) - The 71st edition of York's greatest parade tradition will hit the streets on Sunday, October 24, 2021, marking a triumphant return from its COVID-19 hiatus. The York Halloween Parade is again presented by Traditions Bank and produced by the York Revolution. The parade will kick off from the York Expo Center and follow its traditional route along Market Street to its terminus at Broad Street.

"There is nothing in York that says 'tradition' better than the Halloween Parade," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "Holding the parade this year will mark another return to the great community life we are all so proud of in York - the same sense of community that is so important to Traditions Bank. We are honored to help make a mark on the York community through this particular tradition."

Revolution President Eric Menzer echoed Draganosky's comments.

"Coming off a spectacular July4York event, we are already gearing up for another fun holiday that's completely consistent with our emphasis on families, community, and fun," he said. "We can't wait to Rev up another Halloween parade."

A number of high school bands are already committed to the parade, and parade registration for other groups will open approximately September 1 on the York Halloween Parade website. Other details will be announced later this summer.

