2021 Unused Ticket Days Announced

July 19, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced that August 24-26 and September 5-9 will all be "Unused Ticket Days" at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier in the 2021 season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the box office ONLY. Tickets can be exchanged for games August 24-26 against the York Revolution, September 5-6 against the Lancaster Barnstormers and September 7-9 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. A one dollar fee per ticket will be applied to account for the Suffolk County surcharge on all tickets printed.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

Tuesday, August 24 - Under the Sea/Bikini Bottom Night and Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, August 25 - Shrek Night and Waddle In Wednesday

Thursday, August 26 - Back to School Lunch Boxes, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services (first 1,500 kids 12 and under) and Thirsty Thursday

Sunday, September 5 - Wizards & Wands Day and Bethpage Sunday Family Funday

Monday, September 6 - Labor Day Federal Holiday Monday

Tuesday, September 7 - Golden Ticket Night and Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, September 8 - Billy Joel Night and Waddle In Wednesday

Thursday, September 9 - 90's Night and Thirsty Thursday

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

