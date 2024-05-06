Fausnaught Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws LHP Braeden Fausnaught, who struck out eight over six scoreless innings in a May 4th win over Bowling Green, was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Fausnaught is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA over his first five starts of the season, allowing just four earned runs in 26 innings with 27 strikeouts and eight walks. His start on Saturday was his second six-inning outing of the season.

So far this year, he has allowed zero or one earned run in four of his five starts.

He signed with the Phillies in 2022 out of West Chester University (PA) and pitched for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League before signing with the Phillies. A native of Danville, Pennsylvania, Fausnaught grew up a big Phillies fan and now pitches for his longtime favorite organization.

Fausnaught is the fifth BlueClaws pitcher to win SAL Pitcher of the Week since the team moved to High-A in 2021. Mitch Neunborn (2023), Ben Brown (2022), Kevin Gowdy (2021) and Tyler McKay (2021) were the others.

