Exposito's Three Homer Series Earns him SAL POTW

May 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA - The South Atlantic League, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced their weekly award winners for the week of April 28th which included Rome's own E.J. Exposito.

E.J. collected a league-high 11 hits in 23 at-bats (.478) in last week's series against the Hickory Crawdads. His three homers in the last six games tied Aberdeen's Creed Willems and Asheville's Cam Fisher for the league-lead in longballs with six on the year. E.J. added two doubles to his series total bases tally which finished at 22, also a league high. On-base 13 times in six starts, Expo swiped five bags, tying Bowling Green speedster Chandler Simpson for the most the South Atlantic League this past week.

The last Rome position player to take home a weekly award was current Mississippi Brave outfielder Brandon Parker in July of last year. It's Expo's first weekly award of his three-year professional career.

