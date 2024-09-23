Farren Returns for Third Season Following Career Year

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the re-signing of forward Michael Farren for the 2024-25 season.

Farren, 24, returns to Tulsa for his third campaign, posting a career-high 31 points (13g, 18a) in 49 games last season. The returning winger totals 59 points (25g, 34a) in 106 regular season appearances as an Oiler.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Farren played one season of European hockey, notching 39 points (17g, 22a) in 38 AlpsHL games with Steel Wings Linz.

"Farren comes in for his third year," head coach Rob Murray said. "We'd love to see him recapture his form from early last season. He arrived a much-improved player but couldn't stay totally healthy, which hampered his game. Coming off a summer where he can fully recover and is attending San Diego's AHL camp should help him get back there. We are also looking for him to step up in a leadership role as a third-year guy and a part of our nucleolus."

The Surrey, British Columbia native played his junior hockey in the WHL, compiling 107 points (37g, 70a) in 248 games split among Saskatoon, Kelowna and Swift Current.

Hampered by injury last season, Farren began his career-best year with 12 points (8g, 4a) in the opening 11 games before missing a month with a nagging injury.

The 5'10, 185 lbs. forward recorded his first professional hat trick during the 11-game stretch on Oct. 29, followed by another three-point performance (2g, 1a) in the following game on Nov. 2.

Farren joins Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Kylor Wall, Jamie Rome, Jack Clement and Justin Michaelian as announced signings for the 2024-25 season

Oilers' on-ice training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the WeStreet Ice Center. Stay tuned for more updates on times and viewing.

Tulsa hosts Wichita for a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers' regular season begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

