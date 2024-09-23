Da'Shawn Tolbert Named Heartlanders Athletic Trainer

September 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are pleased to announce the team has named Da'Shawn Tolbert the team's Athletic Trainer. This is Tolbert's first opportunity working in professional hockey; he previously served as athletic trainer for the OHL's Flint Firebirds from 2021-24.

Tolbert joins the Heartlanders as part of the team's partnership with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. UIHC serves as care provider of the Heartlanders, providing skilled and professional care that enhances the team's training, performance and recovery.

The partnership with UIHC began just last season and has already been beneficial; last season's athletic trainer Jason Geisler was recently promoted to the Iowa Wild as assistant athletic trainer, highlighting that development at the ECHL level goes beyond player call-ups to the AHL and NHL.

Originally from Lake Orion, MI, Tolbert attended Saginaw Valley State University and served as athletic trainer for the Flint City Bucks and Flint Powers High School before joining the Firebirds. Tolbert was a collegiate track & field athlete at Saginaw Valley State University.

"Da'Shawn will be a huge asset to the Heartlanders," Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon said. "He proved at the OHL level through his character, integrity, and detail-oriented work ethic that the athletes he works with receive the type of high-end care and recovery that helps them execute on the ice. Our athletic trainer is one of our most-critical positions and we know that both the Heartlanders and UIHC will benefit greatly from Da'Shawn being on our team."

"I could not be more excited to continue my career with UIHC and the Heartlanders," Tolbert explained. "This is an extraordinarily special moment to start my journey in professional hockey with the Heartlanders. My goal is to make sure we put the players in the best positions to go out on the ice and perform. I can't wait to for our team to be on the ice in a few weeks."

