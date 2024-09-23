Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Vincent Duplessis for 2024-25 Season

September 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Vincent Duplessis for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Duplessis signed with the Grizzlies for the final weekend of the 2023-24 regular season. In 2 games with Utah he had a 0-1-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average.

Duplessis played at Quinnipiac University in the 2023-24 season and had a record of 21-7-2 with a 2.02 Goals Against Average and a .914 save percentage in 30 games. Duplessis played at Boston University for three seasons from 2020-2023. Duplessis was the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month in February 2022. Duplessis is a native of Quebec City, Quebec. He is listed at 6'1" and 170 pounds.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Nick Pastorious, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow and James Shearer. Goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Nick Pastorious, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow and James Shearer. Goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

