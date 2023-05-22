Fans Invited to Free Meet the Cutters Event May 31

May 22, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will be holding a "Meet the Cutters" reception, Wednesday, May 31 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi. Admission is free for all fans.

Cutters manager Jesse Litsch and the entire squad of Williamsport Crosscutters players and coaches will be on hand to meet and sign autographs for all in attendance along with Boomer, the Cutters popular mascot.

There will be prize giveaways along with complimentary Country Store hot dogs and Pepsi products. All Cutters ticket plans as well as Opening Night tickets will also be available along with a new array of Cutters merchandise.

The Cutters 25th Anniversary Season begins on Thursday, June 1 with Opening Night 2023, presented by Muncy Bank & Trust & WILQ when Williamsport hosts the State College Spikes at 6:35pm. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Cutters magnet schedule. All veterans and active-duty military can receive two free tickets, courtesy of American Legion Post 104, Hamilton-Patriot and the MSG Sean Thomas Foundation, by showing military ID at the box office. Opening Night is also Thirsty Thursday featuring $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer.

All Cutters ticket plans and single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at Crosscutters.com/Tickets or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 22, 2023

Fans Invited to Free Meet the Cutters Event May 31 - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.