FanFest Announced Ahead of NHL Game this Saturday

September 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, areexcited to announce that the NHL is set to return to Wichita as the Arizona Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Join us for FanFest, presented by Kicker Performance Audio and CarTunes, starting at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. located at Naftzger Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, yard games, face painting and more. This event is free of charge and will be good for all ages. There is no requirement to have a ticket to the NHL game to come and enjoy FanFest.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.