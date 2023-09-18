Solar Bears Welcome Forward Alexandre Fortin

September 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the club has agreed to terms with forward Alexandre Fortin for the 2023-24 season.

Fortin, 26, enters his third ECHL season and seventh in professional hockey. The Blainville, Quebec native has appeared in 275 professional games, including 24 National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018-19 season, where Fortin had six points (3g-3a).

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward has 49 ECHL games under his belt over two seasons with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and South Carolina Stingrays. Last season with the Stingrays, Fortin impressed with 33 points (14g-19a) in 37 regular season games. Fortin's six-season, American Hockey League tenure included stops in Rockford, Colorado, Laval, and Hershey. In 202 AHL games, Fortin tallied 62 points (22g-40a).

Prior to his professional career, Fortin played three seasons of major junior hockey for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 173 regular season games, he scored 135 points (52g-83a). Fortin helped the Huskies to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as league champion during the 2015-16 season, but their run to the Memorial Cup fell just short in an overtime loss in the championship game.

Fortin is the nephew of former Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy-winning goaltender, Jean-Sebastien Giguère.

Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alexandre Fortin

Alex Frye

D-Jay Jerome

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Kenny Johnson

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Mitchell Smith

Jake Stevens

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

