Fan Vote: TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras Join MiLB's "The Greatest Gorra" Cap Competition

May 28, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps today announced they are competing in Minor League Baseball's (MiLB) The Greatest Gorra, an online contest presented by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. The tournament will determine which of the 92 teams that are part of MiLB's 2020 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n (Fun Cup) competition has the best Copa de la DiversiÃ³n ("Copa") cap.

The name of the competition derives from the Spanish word "gorra," meaning cap. To celebrate the TinCaps' new alternate identity for select future games as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples") and the other Spanish-language Copa identities in MiLB, The Greatest Gorra will use baseball's most valuable resource, its fans, to determine which cap is the most popular. TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras fans can visit MiLB.com/Contests beginning May 28 to vote and follow along with the competition.

"We can't wait until our team can suit up as the Manzanas Luchadoras in a game at Parkview Field for the first time," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "In the meantime, we're excited to continue embracing our Manzanas Luchadoras identity in fun and unique ways to engage fans during this time without games. We'll need our fans to have the spirit of a Mexican lucha libre wrestler to take down our opponents in this contest."

The TinCaps first announced their Manzanas Luchadoras identity in November and unveiled their hat and jerseys at a special assembly at Fairfield Elementary School in early March. Fans got a virtual glance at the Manzanas Luchadoras in action as the team played with their alternate look on MLB The Show streaming on Facebook Live earlier this month. Manzanas Luchadoras hats and t-shirts have proven popular among fans shopping online at TinCaps.com.

The TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras are enlisting their fans for support as they vie to be crowned The Greatest Gorra. The TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras are facing the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies), represented by their Copa identity of "CoquÃ­s" (small frogs native to Puerto Rico), in a first-round matchup today (voting runs from 9 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.). The first-round matchups were selected randomly during a special live presentation on MiLB's Instagram account on May 19 and will end on June 1.

If the TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras win in the first round, they will advance to round two, which lasts from June 2-7. The second round is an open vote between the 46 first-round winners, so the TinCaps/Manzanas Luchadoras will need fan support and voting to advance. The third round is June 8-9 and will feature the top four caps from the second round. The two caps with the most votes in the third round will face off June 10-11 in a final round, with the winner crowned The Greatest Gorra on June 12.

The top vote-getter will be crowned The Greatest Gorra, but fans also have a chance to win. By voting for The Greatest Gorra, fans are entered into a national sweepstakes with prizes including official on-field Copa de la DiversiÃ³n hats and a grand prize of an exclusive ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment package.

Fans can follow along on the TinCaps' social media channels (@TinCaps) and on MiLB's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

