Cubs Host Evening at Four Winds Field on June 5

The South Bend Cubs are hosting a special "Evening at Four Winds Field" on Friday, June 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In compliance with the State of Indiana's COVID-19 guidelines, this ticketed event is limited to 100 people.

"Now that the weather is getting nicer, we know people are looking for a place to socialize but also know how important cleanliness is," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "After consulting with St. Joseph Health Department and by keeping to the guidelines set by the CDC and State of Indiana, along with our gold standard of cleanliness, we can provide a safe and fun evening for those looking to get out of the house."

As part of this special event, the Miller Lite Tiki Hut and The Landing will be open for guests to socialize at a distance. Enjoy outdoor games like Giant Jenga and Cornhole as music plays throughout the stadium. Plus, Miller and Budweiser products will be available for purchase.

Tickets are only $7.00 and include "Baseball's Best Tasting Hot Dog" and bag of chips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. A limited menu of additional food items will also be available.

This event has been approved by the St. Joseph County Health Department in accordance with current local, state, and CDC guidelines. We will not be able to accommodate any walk-ups for the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

