Fan Fest Tonight at Avista Stadium

April 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The 2024 Spokane Indians take the field for the first time this week and we're celebrating the start of a new season tonight at Avista Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Fan Fest!

This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes the Wendy's Home Run Derby and your first chance to meet the 2024 team- which includes three of the Rockies Top 10 Prospects! CLICK HERE to view our full Opening Night roster.

Make sure to arrive early for a special autograph session and don't forget to snag a 2024 Schedule Poster presented by Pizza Factory! Concessions will be available for purchase at the Main Stand and fans can browse all the new merchandise, including Cafecitos gear, at the Spokane Indians Team Store!

The Spokane Indians open their 2024 season against the Vancouver Canadians this Friday, April 5th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.