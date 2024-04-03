AquaSox 2024 Opening Day Roster Set

April 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners assigned 30 players to Everett today for the start of the 2024 Northwest League season, which opens Friday, April 5th in Hillsboro, OR against the Hillsboro Hops. Everett's roster includes nine returning players from 2023 and four of Seattle's top 30 minor league prospects. Of the 30 players assigned to the AquaSox, 17 are pitchers and 13 are position players.

The roster is highlighted by pitcher Michael Morales and infielder Ben Williamson. Morales, ranked as the Mariners #13 prospect, was drafted in the third round in 2021 out of East Pennsboro High School (PA). Last year for the Modesto Nuts, he made 22 starts while striking out 106. Williamson was the Mariners second round draft pick in 2023 and is ranked as the team's #16 prospect. As a senior, Williamson won Player of the Year for the CAA after being the first player in William & Mary history to be named First Team All-CAA for three consecutive years. Morales and Williamson are joined by two other Mariners Top 30 Prospects list in Everett, pitchers Marcelo Perez (#28), and Troy Taylor (#29).

Additionally, several other players are returning, including pitchers: Nick Davila, Jimmy Kingsbury, Marcelo Perez, and Troy Taylor. Position players returning are Colin Davis, Ty Duvall, Josh Hood, Axel Sanchez, Bill Knight, and Victor Labrada

AquaSox Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9 against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 pm.

