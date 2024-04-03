Dust Devils Announce 2024 Roster

The Tri-City Dust Devils, proud High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, announced their 2024 Opening Day roster Tuesday, with its 30-man squad preparing to hit the road for their season opener against the Eugene Emeralds this coming Friday, April 5, at PK Park.

Eight of the top 30 prospects in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline, will take the field for Tri-City to start the year. Middle infielder Denzer Guzman heads the group of prospects donning the Dust Devils uniform in 2024, ranking sixth on MLB's list. The native of the Dominican Republic played 111 games at Single-A Inland Empire in 2023, leading the 66ers in doubles (21) and finishing third in hits (102).

The roster includes two Top 30-ranked outfielders in the Angels organization, beginning with Jadiel Sanchez, an outfielder ranked 13th on the list who moves up from Inland Empire after leading the 66ers in RBI (66) and finishing second in home runs (11). OF Jorge Ruiz, ranked 16th, brings a .304 average in 73 games with him from the California League. Also, returner Werner Blakely, ranked #24 on Baseball America's Top 30 Angels Prospects list, shifts to patrolling the outfield with Sanchez and Ruiz.

Alberto Rios, a catcher drafted in the 2nd round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Stanford and ranked 17th in the Angels org by MLB Pipeline, will begin his first full season of professional ball in the Tri-Cities after 33 games at Inland Empire. Rios won 2023 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year honors in his final year with the Cardinal, hitting .384 with 18 HRs and 73 RBI in 63 games.

Four pitchers from the Angels' Top 30 will start the year with the Dust Devils. Flame-throwing righty Walbert Ureña, ranked 12th, can hit triple digits with his fastball, a pitch that helped him to strike out 97 and allow only five home runs in just over 98 innings of work in 22 outings (21 starts) with Inland Empire in 2023.

As well, right-handed starter Jorge Marcheco (ranked 19th) comes back to Tri-City to start 2024 after a stellar five-game preview in 2023 (3-1, 1.88 ERA, Northwest League Pitcher of the Week award). Hurlers Camden Minacci (ranked 18th) and Joel Hurtado (ranked 20th) join Ureña and Marcheco on the Dust Devils pitching staff.

A total of 15 players, including Blakely and Marcheco, return to the Dust Devils to start 2024, including pitchers Chris Clark, Roman Phansalkar, Dylan Phillips, Erik Rivera, Jake Smith, Jared Southard and Willian Suarez. Catcher Kevin Bruggeman, infielders Andy Blake, Matt Coutney, Caleb Ketchup and Will McGillis, as well as outfielder Joe Stewart, round out the returners.

The Tri-Cities will get their first chance to meet the 2024 Dust Devils and new manager Willie Romero at Dust Devils Fan Fest, taking place from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at Gesa Stadium. Full season ticket holders will have an exclusive window from 5:30-6:00 p.m. to meet and greet as well as pick up their ticket packages, with gates opening to all fans at 6:00 p.m. Those coming to Dust Devils Fan Fest can also enjoy complimentary hot dogs, 12 oz. Coca-Cola products and chips during the event.

Tri-City will play a 132-game schedule in the Northwest League, divided into two 66-game halves to determine playoff teams. After their opening series in Eugene, the Dust Devils come home for their Opening Day against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday, April 9, the opener of a six-game series. The first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health, and fireworks will light the postgame sky thanks to CO-Energy.

For tickets for both Opening Night and all 2024 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

