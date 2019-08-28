Fan-Favorite Wilbur Returns to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Sam Wilbur returns to the All-American city for the '19-'20 season!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Sam Wilbur for the 2019-2020 season!

The 6'2, 201lb center arrived in Fayetteville after a long stint in the ECHL last season. He made an instant impact on the then playoff pushing Marksmen team.

Wilbur soon became a fan favorite with the Marksmen faithful and is excited to be back in Fayetteville!

Coach Jesse Kallechy is thrilled to bring back a guy like Wilbur to help lead this years Marksmen to another President's Cup Playoff run!

Welcome back to the Marksmen, Sam!

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

